20-year-old fatally shot in Richmond, police still searching for suspects

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Nov. 26, 2023, in Richmond, Indiana. Police say they are still searching for suspects. (Provided Photo/Richmond Police Department via Facebook)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police are searching for suspects following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Police identified the person killed in the shooting as 20-year-old Jaziah Scudiero in a social media post.

Around 5:33 a.m., Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 700 block of South 14th Street on a report of a shooting. That street is on the south side of the city.

When they arrived, officers found Scudiero suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency services were called for assistance, but Scudiero died at the scene.

Investigators say that a person wearing a light-colored hoodie was seen fleeing the scene in a passenger vehicle.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.