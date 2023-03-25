20-year-old man dies after shooting on Monroe Street in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart police say their department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man early Saturday morning.

At 2:34 a.m., dispatch received a report of a shooting with injuries at 735 Monroe Street. That is located at River Run Apartments near Prairie and Middlebury Streets.

Officers arrived and located Tyquan Page, of Elkhart suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the building. Medics arrived and pronounced Page dead at the scene, police say.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting or any potential suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or submit an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-8477.