20-year-old man dies in Fort Wayne shooting

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man died following a shooting on Monday in Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Winter Street. At 6:10 a.m., the Allen County Coroner’s Office arrived on the scene and pronounced Damarion Tywan

Lundy deceased.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Damarion Tywan Lundy is the 28th Homicide for Allen County in 2024