$200k Powerball ticket sold in Hammond, Indiana

Hoosier Lottery logo (WISH Photo)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $200,000 wining Powerball ticket sold for Saturday’s night’s drawing in Hammond in Lake County.

Hoosier Lottery asks for players to check their tickets carefully as one entry matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 4x in Saturday night’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Spot Smoke Shop 502 at 11001 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond. The winning numbers were 10,11,26,27,34, and with a Powerball of 7.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated to be $20 million.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries.

