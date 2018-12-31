2018 Indiana laws legalized Sunday booze, CDB oil; addressed school safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Perhaps the most talked about law Indiana legislators passed in 2018 legalized Sunday sales of booze.

State Sen. Ron Alting, a Republican from Lafayette, said as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law, "It's been 202 years since Hoosiers legally have been able to go and purchase alcohol on Sundays. Today was truly an historic day."

Another talker legalized CBD oil. In March, Holcomb signed a bill into law that cleared confusion and formally allows Hoosiers to have cannabidiol oil statewide.

Rick Montieth, the owner of Georgetown Market, said about the new law, "I'm assuming that the ATC (Alcohol and Tobacco Commission) or the excise police will abide by the new law and that won't be an issue as fas as being able to sell it on a retail basis."

On May 14, lawmakers were called back to the Statehouse for a special session. From that session, lawmakers passed Holcomb signed into law a bill that allocated $5 million for school safety in the wake of the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting. (The law came 11 days before a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.)

"The best way we can make sure what's going on inside a school is to make sure who's in the school. It's the right first step but we have to make sure there's funding available for schools to access." Holcomb said when the bill became law. "We're doing that right now."

Looking ahead, the governor has announced his agenda for 2019 legislative session, which is set to start Wednesday.