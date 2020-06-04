2020 Indiana State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The traditional Indiana State Fair has been canceled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, fair officials announced Thursday.

The Indiana State Fair Commission and the Indiana State Fair Board also announced a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities. The alternative festivities will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in August.

Indiana State Fair Commission Chairman Brad Chambers said vendors and partners began “falling off” and so they “pivoted.”

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,’ said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission in a release to News 8. “Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

in 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair, fair officials said.

A modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show, including options for 4-H projects to be celebrated, is being produced, according to the Indiana State Fair website. According to the website, this is not the first time the fair has been canceled. Instead of the annual fair during the Civil War and WWII, the fairgrounds were used for additional needs.

For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show, 4-H projects, and an updated FAQ resource, click here.