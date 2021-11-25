Indiana News

21-year-old dies, 25-year-old in critical condition after South Bend shooting on Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man died and a woman is hospitalized after a device recorded shots fired Thanksgiving Day in a residential area, police said.

A device that listens for gunfire notified South Bend Police Department just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue. That’s northeast of the intersection of U.S. 20 and North Bendix Drive, and along a residential area next to the LaSalle Intermediate Academy school.

Paramedics found Saivon Jackson dead and Jaivon Berry, 25, injured. Berry was taken to a hospital where she was listed Friday was in critical condition.

The police department’s violent crimes unit interviewed several people in the area at the time of the shooting. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

An autopsy will be performed in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to determine Jackson’s cause of death.

Police did not say in a news release who fired the shots or provide any additional details about the shooting.