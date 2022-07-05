Indiana News

22-month-old boy dies after rescued from northern Indiana lake

(Photo Provided/ Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
by: Gregg Montgomery
HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, but the results were “pending.”

Authorities were called just before 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 5900 block of South County Road 100 East. That’s in southeastern LaGrange County on the east shore of Big Long Lake, which is about 10 miles north of Kendallville.

Emergency personnel found the boy had been recovered from the water in front of the home.

A helicopter took the boy to Fort Wayne’s Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he died about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Conservation officers said Tuesday they have not yet completed their investigation.

