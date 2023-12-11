23-year-old arrested after man found fatally shot in apartment hallway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man faced murder charges Monday in connection to a shooting death Wednesday night at an apartment complex, police say.

Antonio Cortez Harris, 31, died in the shooting, the Allen County coroner says.

Fort Wayne Police Department says Cortez Harris was found fatally shot inside a hallway of an apartment building in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail. That’s in the Villa Capri Apartments just south of the intersection of U.S. 27 and South Anthony Boulevard on the city’s south side.

Neighbors reported gunshots in the area about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Joshua Parrish was arrested during a traffic stop just after 10:20 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Simons Street. That’s in a commercial area a few blocks east of downtown Fort Wayne.

Online court documents were not available Monday afternoon for Parrish’s case. Online jail records showed he was being held without bond on charges of murder, false informing that led to the harm of another person, and criminal conversion.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department, call the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or share information via the P3 tips app.