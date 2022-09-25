Indiana News

24-year-old man drowns at an Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Anderson Police Department responded to a call of a man trying to swim across a body of water at Shadyside Lake.

Witnesses told police that while Michael McCrory, 24, was swimming he began to struggle and yelling that he was tangled in something. McCrory continued to struggle and began to go under water, according to police.

Multiple agencies arrived to the scene and they were able to recover McCrory’s body.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office declared McCrory dead on scene and notified his family.