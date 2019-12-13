248 urns worth $124K stolen from Indiana cemetery

Fort Wayne police are searching for the person or people who stole 248 urns from a cemetery in December. This provided photo shows the types of urns that were stolen. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police are searching for the person or people responsible for stealing more than 200 urns from a cemetery.

According to officials, 248 urns were stolen from headstones at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9.

The urns are valued at $124,000.

Police are working to confirm information to see if other areas were also hit with the theft.

The urns were taken from the headstones at the cemetery located at 6750 Covington Rd. They were used to hold flowers and other keepsakes at the individual burial sites.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.