Indiana News

27,000 turkeys killed in Martin County

DEDHAM, MA - November 22: Kate, a one year old domestic turkey up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Leagues Animal Care and Adoption Center on November 22, 2022 in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

UPDATE: The state has corrected to the flock to Martin County.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials say authorities have destroyed a second turkey flock in Daviess County.

Officials say a commercial turkey flock was considered high risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure on Monday. To reduce the risk of the disease spreading, Daviess2 was depopulated and quarantined. The Daviess2 production site is associated with the Daviess1 flock that tested positive for the disease Sunday, according to the Indiana BOAH.

The new flock involved more than 27,000 turkeys that were killed.