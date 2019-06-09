28-year-old man dies after crashing into guardrail in Wabash

WABASH (WISH) — A Wabash man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Wabash early Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near 1227 Mill St. in Wabash.

Police say Daniel Morgan, 28, of Wabash, was driving a 2012 Jeep Patriot eastbound on Mill Street when for an unknown reason the Jeep crossed the center line, drove over the westbound lane and crashed into a guardrail.

Morgan died at the scene.

Authorities from the Wabash Police Department and the Indiana State Police responded to the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.