Indiana News

3 arrested after South Bend police find kilo of cocaine, 6 guns in home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after South Bend police found a kilo of cocaine, guns and possible dynamite inside a home.

South Bend Police Department on Thursday said its strategic task force unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area, according to a Facebook post.

Police say, inside the home, they located six firearms, two of which were stolen, as well as 1 kilogram of cocaine, 120 grams of heroin, 48 grams of marihuana, 4 grams on methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

The South Bend Police Department’s bomb squad was also called to the scene after they located a suspicious item that appeared to be dynamite at the home. As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested.

Lazarus Mckinney Jr., 24. was arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heron. Jamaria Ware-Curtis, 30, was arrested on a count of maintaining a common nuisance, four counts of neglect of a dependent, and a count of possession of cocaine, marijuana and heroin. James Hover, 61, was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.