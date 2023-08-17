3 arrested in Columbus prostitution investigation

Chad Singer, 55, of Davenport, Iowa, Mariel V. Hautman, 32, of Columbus, and Corey S. Singer, 48, of Columbus. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three suspects are in custody following a prostitution investigation that was launched after Columbus police learned of an advertisement on an escort website.

Police say 32-year-old Mariel Hautman and 48-year-old Corey Singer were involved in offering sex for money in a Columbus neighborhood. The Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement issued a search warrant at the suspects’ home in the 3000 block of Streamside Drive.

JNET found enough evidence of prostitution to arrest Hautman and Singer. Police say additionally, Singer was an unregistered sex offender.

During the search, officers found probable cause and arrested 55-year-old Chad Davenport. Police also located several bags of methamphetamine, packaging material, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Police say a 4-year-old child was found inside a bedroom that was locked from the outside.

All three suspects were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and remanded with a 48-hour hold on the following preliminary charges:

Mariel Hautman: Dealing with methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, and prostitution.

Corey Singer: Maintaining a common nuisance, failure to register as a sex offender, and prostitution.

Chad Singer: Visiting a common nuisance

Police say additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.