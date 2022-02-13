Indiana News

3 arrested in Gibson County after fleeing from police with 1-year-old in vehicle

Logan Wiscaver (left) William Smith (center) and Hayley Williams (right) were arrested on Feb. 12, 2022 (Provided Photos/ISP)

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two men and a woman were arrested late Saturday night after going more than 90 miles per hour while fleeing from police in Gibson County with a 1-year-old in the vehicle, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

The chase started when an officer stopped a Dodge Journey near the intersection of Oak Street and South 3rd Avenue in Oakland City at approximately 11:05 p.m., according to police. That is about 20 miles northeast of Evansville.

The driver of the Journey, 19-year-old Logan Wiscaver, of Princeton, drove away as the officer was approaching and turned south on State Road 57. He traveled about 7 miles on State Road 57 before stopping south of State Road 168.

Police say William Smith, 26, and Hayley Williams, 29, both of Princeton, were in the Journey with their 1-year-old son.

Officers found marijuana and meth when they searched the vehicle.

Marijuana, meth, empty baggies and a syringe were found on Wiscaver.

He is charged with resisting law enforcement, dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.

Smith and Williams are charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

ISP says Department of Child Services took custody of the child.