3 busted for drugs in Bartholomew County

From left to right: Steve Kinser, James H. Wilson Jr., Crystal Watkins (photo credit/Columbus Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three suspects were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation that led detectives to find drugs and multiple guns, including one stolen, inside a Columbus residence, police say.

Columbus Police Department officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. of a suspected overdose at the 1600 block of Orinoco Avenue.

Officers found James Wilson Jr., 50, unresponsive and were later revived by officers with paramedic assistance. Police say they discovered fentanyl in Wilson’s clothing.

Wilson also had an active parole warrant for his arrest.

Bartholomew Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team was contacted, and a search warrant was obtained for the home. Upon investigation, they found significant amounts of suspected methamphetamines, multiple firearms, digital scales with meth residue, and marijuana.

Investigators determined one of the firearms located was stolen from a 2022 care break-in in Columbus.

Investigators later arrested Steve Kinser, 70, and Crystal L. Watkins, 34, of Columbus, who were at the residence.

All three suspects were sent to Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges. These charges include possession of Narcotic drugs and stolen firearms.

The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues, and additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.