3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people died and two others suffered injuries after a semitrailer collided with a car carrying five people outside Fort Wayne.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says the crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 50-year-old James Hagwood, of Plymouth, and 59-year-old Sylvia Perales and 29-year-old Jesse Perales, both of Warsaw.
Two others hurt in the crash, 29-year-old Joseph Drummond, of Fort Wayne, and 36-year-old Jessica Craft, of Silver Lake, were treated and released at a hospital.
Deputies say the semitrailer driven by 34-year-old Thomas Clifford III, of Columbia City, was turning left from U.S. 30 and onto a Whitley County road when he struck the car.