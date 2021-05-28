Indiana News

3 die in crash of car, SUV in Kosciusko County

Emergency crews were sent to the crash shortly before 3:40 p.m. May 27, 2021, on a rural stretch of Old Road 30 just east of State Road 13 near the town of Pierceton, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)

PIERCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people died in the fiery crash of a car and an SUV on Thursday afternoon in eastern Kosciusko County in northern Indiana, police said.

Emergency crews were sent to the crash shortly before 3:40 p.m. Thursday on a rural stretch of Old Road 30 just east of State Road 13. That’s about 2 miles north of Pierceton, a town of 1,000.

The crews found a Nissan Maxima car engulfed in flames and two women unresponsive in a Kia Sportage sport utility vehicle. The women, both from nearby Warsaw, were the driver Teressa Johnson, 66, and passenger Amanda Johnson, 43.

The driver of the Maxima was not yet been identified, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Investigators believe the eastbound Maxima was passing a motorcycle and collided head-on with the westbound Kia. Witnesses reported the Maxima was going at a high speed.