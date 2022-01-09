Indiana News

3 from Missouri die in crash on icy I-70 in western Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Missouri died Saturday afternoon when their Buick slid off an icy stretch of I-70 near the exit for Brazil and Linton, Indiana State Police said.

Glen A. Jackson, 58; Rose M. Jackson, 57; and Amber Johnson, 35, all of New Madrid, Missouri, died in the crash. One child, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The relationships of the the people were not included in a news release from the Indiana State Police Putnamville post.

The crash happened just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe Glen Jackson was driving a 2004 Buick west on I-70 about a mile east of the State Road 59 interchange when he lost control and went off the interstate, causing the vehicle to roll several times before hitting a tree.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash, the release said.

The crash happened about a 40-mile drive southwest of the Indianapolis border.