Indiana News

3 in critical condition after shooting at Mishawaka gas station

A view of the Family Express gas station and convenience store, 1030 W. Edison St., Mishawaka, Indiana, in July 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are stable in critical condition after shootings Saturday night at a gas station, Mishawaka police said Sunday.

Police received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Family Express gas station and convenience store, 1030 W. Edison St. That’s a few blocks east of the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old woman bleeding from her leg in a car. Next, they found a 61-year-old man in a nearby home who’d been shot in the side while laying on his bed in his bedroom. Later, a 25-year-old man was found at a hospital shot in the abdomen; he said he’d been shot at the Family Express.

The police department withheld the names of the victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call the detective bureau of the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers Inc. at 574-288-7867.

Mishawaka is about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.