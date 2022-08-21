Indiana News

3 Indiana State University students die in single-vehicle crash

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — Three Indiana State University students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash.

Police say five students, including several football players, were in the vehicle, according to the university.

Local news media are reporting the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught fire just before 1:35 a.m. Sunday on State Road 42 at Main Street in Riley, a town of 230 people that’s about a 20-minute drive southeast of the campus. News 8 has reached out to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office to confirm that information.

ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement, “This is a terrible tragedy. As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to an Indiana State University newsroom release.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.

The ISU women’s soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium was postponed to a later date because of the crash.