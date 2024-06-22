3 Indianapolis men arrested after multi-county pursuit on I-65

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Indianapolis men were arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that crossed multiple county lines, according to a news release by Indiana State Police (ISP).

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, An ISP trooper attempted to stop a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for speeding on I-65. The trooper clocked the truck at 87 mph in a 70 mph zone on southbound I-65 near the 14 mile-marker. The vehicle pulled to the side of the roadway near the 12 mile-marker. As the trooper walked toward the truck, the driver quickly sped away.

The trooper gave pursuit and the Chevrolet exited at the Sellersburg exit then quickly re-entered the interstate on the northbound side. The pursuit continued north, often at speeds more than 100 mph. As the pursuit continued, troopers and officers from other agencies joined or assisted, attempting to stop the vehicle with stop stick tire deflation devices. The driver successfully alluded the stop sticks on several occasions throughout the chase. Officers observed the driver and the front-seat passenger throwing an unknown substance out the windows of the truck as it fled north. Officers also learned the dealer plates on the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The pursuit continued northbound, passing through both Scott and Jackson Counties on I-65. Five miles south of Columbus, Indiana, the driver crossed the median and began driving northbound on the southbound side before exiting at the Columbus exit. As the pickup exited the interstate, it stuck a car entering on the southbound on-ramp. The car sustained minor damage and there were no injuries. The Silverado then re-entered the interstate on the northbound side and continued fleeing north.

Near the 81 mile-marker, officers successfully deployed stop sticks and the pickup came to a stop near the 82 mile-marker. Three occupants in the truck were taken into custody without incident and officers learned the Silverado had been reported stolen from Westfield, Indiana, in May 2024.

Following the pursuit, Indiana State Police arrested the three occupants and transported them to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

The driver of the Silverado, James Thomas Vinson, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony), vehicle theft (Level 6 felony), habitual traffic violator (Level 6 felony), criminal recklessness with a vehicle (Level 6 felony), false informing (B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (B misdemeanor), and numerous warrants out of Marion County.

The other two occupants, Cedrick Anthony Graves, 29, of Indianapolis, and Carl Fulmore, 23, of Indianapolis, were both arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana.