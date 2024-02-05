Search
3 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Columbus apartment building

by: Daja Stowe
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles who are suspects in a vehicle theft were arrested early Monday morning after crashing into a Columbus apartment building, police say.

At 3:10 a.m., Columbus Police Department officers responded to the Steinhurst Manor Apartment, in the area of 93 Salzburg Boulevard, regarding a dark-colored Kia-Soul that crashed into the apartment building, causing minor damage, a news release said.

Officers arrived and detained three 16-year-olds who fled the scene on foot. A short time later, the officers found that the license plate on the Kia was stolen. Officers also noted that the ignition on the Kia was altered and damaged.

The three juveniles were taken to the Bartholomew County Juvenile Youth Services Center for possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, and curfew violation.

Police say additional charges are possible in its ongoing investigation.

