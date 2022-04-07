Indiana News

3 juveniles shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles were shot early Thursday morning, South Bend police said.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive on reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

As police were investigating, Memorial Hospital notified South Bend police that three juveniles walked into the emergency room. All three juveniles were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said that their injuries were not life-threatening.

At the same time, Memorial Hospital officers were trying to break up a fight in the hospital parking garage, police said.

One officer was struck and dragged by a fleeing vehicle. The officer was slightly injured but returned to duty.

The South Bend Police Department violent crimes unit has interviewed several witnesses regarding the shooting and the hospital disturbance that followed. Police have not finished their investigation.