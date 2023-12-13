3 killed in head-on collision on U.S. 231 outside Huntingburg

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. Three people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 231 in Dubois County just south of Huntingburg, Indiana, on Dec. 13, 2023. (WISH Photo)

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were killed in a head-on collision in rural southern Indiana early Wednesday morning, state police say.

The people who died were identified as Macario Sandoval, 52, and Matilde Valdes, 53, of Huntinburg, and Bryant Doane, 34, of Santa Claus.

Indiana State Police and deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a crash on U.S. 231 outside of Huntingburg, just north of the Huntingburg airport, around 5:36 a.m.

During their investigation, officers learned that Sandoval, and his passenger, Valdes, were driving southbound on U.S. 231 in a 2004 Nissan truck.

Doane, driving northbound on U.S. 231 in a 2022 Subaru, was trying to pass another vehicle when he crashed head-on into Sandoval’s truck.

Sandoval, Valdes, and Doane died at the scene. Police say the vehicle that Doane was passing was not involved in the crash.

Investigators say that autopsies were scheduled for Friday.