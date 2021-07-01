Indiana News

3 killed in overnight Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Hoevelwood Road for a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated individual.

After arriving at the location, officers came across the vehicle witnesses said was involved in the disturbance. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s male driver, however, the driver refused to comply and sped away from officers.

FWPD said the driver, headed east on Paulding Road, evaded officers at a high rate of speed.

At one point, officers said they lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Paulding and Hanna roads. Soon after police found the vehicle, which had crashed in the 200 block of East Paulding Road.

The department said it appeared that the vehicle had left the road, hit a light pole, a tree, a house and a gas line.

Emergency medical personnel began administering aid to all three people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. However, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to a gas line being struck, several people were evacuated from their houses in the 200 block of East Paulding Road.