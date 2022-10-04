Indiana News

3 members of northwest Indiana family die in head-on crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery, head-on collision in eastern Illinois.

The Vermilion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.

The sheriff’s department says the Halls were riding in a pickup truck towing a car trailer when their truck was hit head-on by another pickup traveling in the opposite direction a few minutes after midnight.

The department says the driver of the second truck was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The Benton County town of Oxford is about a 90-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.

Indianola is about a 25-minute drive south of Danville, Illinois.

News 8 contributed to this report.