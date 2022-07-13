Indiana News

3 more cases of monkeypox in Indiana, total of 10, CDC says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday listed 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Indiana.

That’s three new cases since Monday.

Marion County health officials on Wednesday reported two “probable” cases of the disease.

Indiana Department of Health has said the state’s first case of monkeypox in Indiana was identified June 18. The state government has made no additional announcements about monkeypox since reporting the first case, so it’s not known where the cases have happened. The state has not reported where the cased have happened.

Gary officials reported the state’s second case.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.