3 people face charges of animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms (Provided Photo/Animal Recovery Mission Investigations) [ + - ] Video

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) -- Three people were charged Monday with beating an animal at Fair Oaks Farms, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

The charges come after an undercover employee of Animal Recovery Mission got video showing five employees smacking, kicking and throwing calves at the farm that's a tourist attraction in northwest Indiana.

3 people face charges of animal abuse...

The three were charged with beating of a vertebrate animal, a Class A misdemeanor.

Those charged in the case are 31-year-old Santiago Contreros, 36-year-old Edgar Vazquez and 38-year-old Miguel Serrano.

"Details of the investigation cannot be released at this time as this investigation is still active," the release said.

Some stores have suspended sales of Fair Oaks Farms products while the investigation is underway. Fair Oaks also announced it was suspending its home delivery service for a week because its drivers were facing harassment.

"It is a shock and an eye-opener for us to discover that under our watch," Fair Oaks Founder Mike McCloskey said last. "We had employees who showed disregard for our animals, our processes and for the rule of law."

RELATED: Video shows alleged animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms | Newton Co. Sheriff investigating Fair Oaks Farm