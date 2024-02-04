3 shot, 1 fatally in Fort Wayne neighborhood

One dead, two wounded in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One male died and two others were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Fort Wayne, police say.

The name and age of the man hasn’t been shared yet.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Rivermet Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on a report of multiple gunshots.

That is in a residential area near where the St. Mary’s, St. Joseph, and Maumee rivers join in the heart of the city.

When officers arrived, they found the three males suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the one male dead at the scene.

The two others were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and determine any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1230.