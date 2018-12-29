3 students die in crash in southern Indiana

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) - Three students of North Central High School in Farmersburg died in a Friday afternoon crash in northern Sullivan County, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release that the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on County Road 1100 North near County Road CR 550 East. That's about 15 miles south of Terre Haute.

The students have been identified as:

Thomas Jaroscak, 16, of Farmersburg

Kegan Ennen, 16, of Farmersburg

Tyson Boyll, 15, of Farmersburg

Police say Jaroscak was the driver. Police say all three boys died immediately in the crash.

There are no preliminary sings of drugs or alcohol being involved, according to police.

"Early indications are that the passenger car was traveling eastbound on CR 1100, when the driver lost control, before running off of the roadway and colliding with a tree," the release said. "The driver and two passengers were killed instantly."

Autopsies were scheduled for Saturday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Indiana State Police helped to reconstruct the crash scene.