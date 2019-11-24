3 teens in custody after woman’s body found dumped at abandoned Indiana school

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested three teenage boys in connection with the murder of a missing Indiana woman.

“She was the best aunt I could ever have. She taught me everything. She taught me how to drive,” said Isiah Mangrum. “She taught me to never give up on myself and to always believe in myself.”

Adriana Saucedo’s family is devastated and heartbroken after authorities discovered her body inside an abandoned elementary school.

Saucedo, 27, was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say she met a 15-year-old boy on Facebook and he was with two others, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, when they picked her up from her home in Portage Tuesday night.

Authorities believe she was trying to buy a small amount of marijuana from the teens, but instead they robbed her. She was shot inside the vehicle and then her body was dumped at the school.

All three teens are now in custody.

“Whatever they get, it wont bring her back. Time you know will heal us, but there’s always going to be a piece of us that’s gone,” said Mangrum.

The investigation into Saucedo’s death is ongoing. Charges against the accused teens are still pending.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.