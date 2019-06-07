3 women arrested in connection with Indiana woman's murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ciarra Landfair , Gracie Smith and Lakeysha Couto have been charged in connection with the murder of an Evansville woman, according to police records. (Provided Photos/ Vanderburgh County) [ + - ] Video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Three women have been charged in connection with the murder of an Evansville woman.

A body found near Ellis Park Sunday has been identified as 23-year-old Kimra Miller.

According to police records, Lakeysha Couto, Ciarra Landfair and Gracie Smith have all been charged in connection with Miller's death.

All three women were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday.

Both Couto and Landfair are charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Smith is charged with obstruction of justice, and assisting a criminal (murder or felony).

According to an affidavit, Miller lived in a house on South Garvin Street with Ciarra Landfair and Gracie Smith. Couto is the sister of Landfair.

According to the affidavit, the women were drinking in the home on the night of May 25 when Couto and Landfair began to fight in the kitchen and living room of the home.

Landfair told police that after the fight, Miller went to bed in her room. Later that night, Landfair said Couto went into Miller's room where she could hear a commotion. As Landfair looked in the bedroom, she tells detectives she saw Couto on top of Miller who was lying facedown in a turned over recliner.

Landfair stated that Couto came out into the kitchen of the home and told her, her problems were gone. Evansville Police say that Couto blamed Landfair, her sister, for Miller's death.

According to the affidavit, Landfair admitted to driving a car with Miller's body in it to Ellis Park with Couto and Smith as passengers.

Gracie Smith admitted to being in the car to Evansville Police, telling detectives Landfair pulled Miller's body from the car and placed it in high grass.

According to Evansville Police, Smith told detectives Landfair admitted to the killing when she showed her Miller's body.