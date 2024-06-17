3 workers hurt in building explosion in northern Indiana

A view of the 1800 block of the Business U.S. 24 highway is shown in May 2023 near Huntington, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Three workers received minor injuries in an explosion Monday afternoon at a former rubber manufacturing building in northern Indiana, the Huntington Fire Department says.

Crews were called shortly after 1:05 p.m. Monday to the explosion at the former IMCO facility, 1819 West Park Drive. The road is also known as Business U.S. 24. The site is just outside the Huntington western city limits and across the highway from Mount Hope Cemetery.

Huntington Fire Chief Tony Johnson says firefighters found several areas on fire and some light smoke upon entering the building. The fires were quickly put out.

Johnson says the three employees were sent to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No firefighters were injured.

The fire department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were going to try to determine the cause of the fire.

Online records show the building was put up for lease in September 2016.

Huntington is a city of 17,000 residents. It’s about a 40-minute drive southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.