4 children missing from Nebraska found in southwestern Indiana

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four children missing from Nebraska were located early Sunday in Warrick County, Indiana, the sheriff said Monday.

Authorities arrested Danielle E. Cleary, 27, of Bancroft, Nebraska, a town that’s about a 50-minute drive south of Sioux City, Iowa. She is a noncustodial parent of the missing boys, ages 9, 8, 5 and 2.

Sheriff Michael Wilder said in a news release that she had a supervised visit with the kids on Saturday and planned to take them to family in Warrick County. “She drove through the night with the children, who were reported missing by their legal guardians,” said a news release from the sheriff.

With the help of video technology that reads license plates and often helps find stolen cars, deputies found Cleary, her car and the kids sometime after 4:16 a.m. Sunday and made a traffic stop on State Road 61 near French Road. That’s in an rural area with mining operations about a mile south of Lynnville. The southwestern Indiana town of about 1,000 people is about a 40-minute drive northeast of Evansville.

Cleary is facing charges for violating a custody order in Nebraska. She was being held at the Warrick County jail in Boonville on a $250,000 bond while awaiting extradition.

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Their conditions were not given in the news release from deputies.

