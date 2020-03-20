4 dead, 2 missing after floodwaters sweep away vehicles in eastern Indiana

LAUREL, Ind. (WISH) — Four people have died after being swept away in floodwaters in Franklin County Friday morning, according to Department of Natural Resources.

According to officials, Franklin County 911 received reports of a person seeing headlights and hearing people calling for help near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads near Laurel around 5 a.m. Friday. Laurel is a town of about 500 people located in Franklin County and south of Connersville.

Authorities arrived to the scene to find the bridge over Sanes Creek partially washed away.

Two vehicles were located a short time later.

Four deceased victims were recovered and officials believe two other people are still missing.

The identities of the victims and the other two individuals involved have not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.