Indiana News

4 found dead in Fort Wayne home after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies and emergency medical crews found four people dead Monday night in a Fort Wayne house.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired about 9 p.m. Monday at the house in the 7100 block of West Cook Road. That’s between U.S. 33 and O’Day Road, about a mile northwest of the Fort Wayne city limits.

A witness got out of the home, and police were interviewing that person, Cpl. Adam Griffith told news media outside the home. The witness was not injured.

It’s unknown at this time if the people found dead are related, he said.

The shooting is not believed to be a danger to public safety.