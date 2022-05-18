Indiana News

4 Indiana students hurt when chemistry experiment goes awry

Laboratory test tube rack with colorful liquid samples. (Aurelian Popscu/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A mishap during a high school chemistry experiment that injured four western Indiana students, leaving one hospitalized, is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

Two investigators for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security visited North Central High School near Farmersburg on Wednesday to help investigate Tuesday’s accident.

David Hosick, a spokesman for the state agency, says the incident involving an unspecified chemistry experiment may have involved “some sort of explosion.”

The school’s principal says one student who suffered burns to his face and an arm remained hospitalized Wednesday. Three other students were treated and later released at a local hospital with minor cuts and burns.

Farmersburg is about a two-hour drive southwest of Indianapolis.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Asian Fest aims to share culture, education in weekend celebration

Multicultural News /

PRI to cut ribbon on new membership HQ

Inside INdiana Business /

Hoosier ed tech company acquired

Inside INdiana Business /

FBI search warrant raises questions about Delphi property owner’s arrest

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.