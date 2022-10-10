Indiana News

4 officers on leave or limited duties after double murder suspect fatally shot in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police officer and three Angola Police Department officers have been placed on administrative duties or leave after a police shooting killed a suspects in a double murder early Sunday, state police said Monday.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that the four officers won’t ben named until Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy T. Musser completes a review of the investigation, which is being done by the state police.

Just after 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Angola officers responded to a shots fired call to a home in the 600 block of North Elizabeth Street. They found Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, dead outside the home. Both men are from Angola.

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers found a suspect, Bryar Everett Wolfe, 19, of Fremont, in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street in Angola.

State police say Wolfe displayed a gun and had a shootout with police. When the suspect began to run away police caught up with him, sparking another exchange of gunfire, which was when Wolfe was shot.

Officers began to give aid to Wolfe until the paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The people who died were named Monday in the latest state police news release. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office confirmed the men’s identities.

Steuben County makes up the border of the northeast corner of Indiana.