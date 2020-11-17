41-year-old man found dead after fire in southern Indiana

A scene from a fatal fire on Nov. 17, 2020, in Austin, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 41-year-old man was found dead after a house and utility shed fire in southern Indiana, state police said.

Paul Ray Collins’ body was found in the front-yard shed after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police and fire authorities were called shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in the first block of North Fourth Street in Austin. That’s a city of about 4,100 in Scott County in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police did not say in a news release whether the death was suspicious but said detectives are investigating the death.

No cause of death has been determined. Collins lived in Austin, which is about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.