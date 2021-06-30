Indiana News

5 arrested in connection with motorcycle club shooting

DUPONT, Ind. (WISH) — Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting death June 22 in Dupont, Indiana.

According to Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jason Brewer, 34, Gary Fletcher, 40, David Faulkner, 52, Michael Karnuth, 32, Jordan Lowe, 26, and Dustin Lidner, 35, went to a residence with the intent to beat up a man and rob him.

Five of the men were armed with multiple weapons when they entered the property, police say. Shots were fired, and Lidner was hit and killed.

Police believe the suspects are members of the motorcycle clubs “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks,” and were upset that Lidner had patches and tattoos of the clubs despite not being a member.

The arrestees face multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.

Authorities say all five suspects are in police custody.