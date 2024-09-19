5 arrested in Elkhart for armed robbery at apartment building

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Two women, a man and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with the armed robbery of two people Friday at an apartment building, Elkhart police say.

All of the people arrested are from the northern Indiana city that sits about a half-hour drive east of South Bend.

The women and man arrested were Alora Layton, 18; Carrie Layton, 20; and E’Marri Redmond, 19. Each was being held on a $100,000 bond Wednesday night in the Elkhart County jail.

The 17-year-old boys, who are being charged as adults, are Issac Duckworth and Kaleb Goodwin. They were sent to the county’s juvenile jail. Each had a $100,000 bond.

A male and a female went to the Elkhart Police Department just after 11:30 p.m. Friday to report the armed robbery at an apartment building in the 300 block of Middlebury Street near downtown Elkhart. That’s the site of the River Run Apartments.

A news release issued Wednesday from Elkhart police said, “The female victim (driver) reported that multiple male subjects approached her Dodge Grand Caravan while it was parked in the 300 block of Middlebury St. A male subject allegedly held a knife to her, struck her with his firearm, and stole her knife. She refused further medical treatment. The male victim (a passenger in the vehicle) reported that an armed male subject told him to hand over his possessions, and so he gave the male subject a vape and his wallet.”

Police got a search warrant and then searched the building. They found one of the 17-year-olds hiding inside the apartment with multiple firearms.

The news release did not provide any additional details about what may have led to armed robbery or the five arrests.

An initial hearing was set for the women, the man and the 17-year-olds on Sept. 26 in Elkhart Circuit Court.