Indiana News

5 men charged after halftime brawl at South Bend high school basketball game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) – The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges and issued arrest warrants for five people in connection with a large fight at Washington High School during its boys basketball game against Riley High School earlier this month.

About 8 p.m. Feb. 2, the South Bend Police Department responded to the brawl, which happened during halftime with Riley leading Washington 30-28. The teams have announced the game will not be completed.

The chaos was captured on the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s livestream from Washington High School. Police say no one was seriously hurt or arrested.

South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Community School Corp. identified the instigators. The evidence was presented to the prosecutor’s office, which filed criminal charges.

Keeion Mahone, 18; Tisean Overstreet, 18; Destefano Richardson, 20; and Isaiah Redding, 18, were charged with battery/disorderly conduct. Jamarion Watson, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Additionally, two juveniles were identified as being involved in the fight, and the prosecutor’s office and the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center are working to identify them.

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s detective bureau at 574-235-9263, or anonymously contact Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-7867.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story.