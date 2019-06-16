5 rescued from Carthage home surrounded by floodwaters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE PHOTO (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

CARTHAGE, Ind. (WISH) -- Indiana conservation officers rescued five people from a house surrounded by floodwaters in Hancock County Saturday night, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of 300 South in Carthage around 11:15 p.m. after reports of five people stranded in their home.

The home was surrounded by floodwaters from nearby Six Mile Creek. DNR said the only access in or out of the home was "under multiple feet of swift-moving water."

Officers used a boat and swift-water rescue equipment to reach the home and rescue one adult and four juveniles.

The Indiana conservation officers were assisted by the Hancock County Joint Technical Rescue Team.