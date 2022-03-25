Indiana News

5-year-old dies after found unresponsive, Indiana State Police says

by: Gregg Montgomery
PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police says it’s investigating the death of a 5-year-old found unresponsive in a home Thursday night.

Portland Police Department was called for a report of an unresponsive child about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue. Portland, a city of about 6,000 people, is about 105-mile driver northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Portland police asked the state police’s Fort Wayne post to take over the investigation, says an Indiana State Police news release issued Friday afternoon.

The release says an autopsy was done Friday in Fort Wayne. However, the release did not identify the child or any people involved in the case. The release did not say if the autopsy revealed how the child died.

