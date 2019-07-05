5-year-old rescued from storm drain in southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A little boy is alive following a dramatic rescue Thursday night in southwestern Indiana.

Police and firefighters had to pull him from a storm drain.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m.

Crews say the child fell into the 27-foot storm drain as he was watching fireworks with his family.

Authorities say the child did remain alert and talked to crews as they worked for more than an hour to pull him out of the drain.

Following the rescue, the child was transported to the hospital to be checked out. The type and extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time but it does appear that the child will be OK.