Indiana News

500 Hoosiers’ personal data hacked on Freedom Convoy crowdfunding site

Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 500 Hoosiers had their personal information revealed after a donation website hack, according to a news release issued Sunday by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

He said hackers infiltrated a crowdfunding website that was helping direct donations to the Freedom Convey protest in Canada. The group has been protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions in the nation.

The hackers learned donors’ names, ZIP codes and emails, the release says.

Anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised — through any type of breach or scam — should file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call the attorney general’s office at 800-382-5516.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show

Entertainment /

Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

Coronavirus /

Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams

College Basketball /

Chinese New Year Parade roars back to life in San Francisco

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.