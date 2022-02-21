500 Hoosiers’ personal data hacked on Freedom Convoy crowdfunding site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 500 Hoosiers had their personal information revealed after a donation website hack, according to a news release issued Sunday by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
He said hackers infiltrated a crowdfunding website that was helping direct donations to the Freedom Convey protest in Canada. The group has been protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions in the nation.
The hackers learned donors’ names, ZIP codes and emails, the release says.
Anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised — through any type of breach or scam — should file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call the attorney general’s office at 800-382-5516.