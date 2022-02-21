Indiana News

500 Hoosiers’ personal data hacked on Freedom Convoy crowdfunding site

Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 500 Hoosiers had their personal information revealed after a donation website hack, according to a news release issued Sunday by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

He said hackers infiltrated a crowdfunding website that was helping direct donations to the Freedom Convey protest in Canada. The group has been protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions in the nation.

The hackers learned donors’ names, ZIP codes and emails, the release says.

Anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised — through any type of breach or scam — should file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call the attorney general’s office at 800-382-5516.