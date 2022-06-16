Indiana News

$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket purchased in December is set to expire Thursday.

The $50,000 ticket was purchased at the Jay C Food Store at 2325 N. State Road 3 in North Vernon for the December 18 drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. It matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning ticket must be claimed by 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be collected within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for the December 18 drawing are 2-6-24-51-61 with a Powerball of 1.

The ticketholder should put the ticket in a safe place, think about meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $279 million.

Powerball Overall odds are 1 in 25.