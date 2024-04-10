Search
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne

The sheet used to pick Powerball numbers. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Fort Wayne for Monday’s drawing, the Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket was sold at Phil’s One Stop No. 6, 4221 W. Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 6-21-23-39-54 with the Powerball of 23.

The Hoosier Lottery had earlier announced that three tickets sold for Saturday’s drawing were $50,000 winners. A Powerball player in Oregon won the Saturday jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion.

